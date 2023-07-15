DYSART, Iowa (AP) — Soil and its potential for storing carbon is gaining attention from farmers, researchers and even Congress. The growing interest comes as the idea of selling carbon credits comes to agriculture. Farmers who use no-till methods to cut down on plowing and plant cover crops to reduce erosion are helping keep carbon in the soil. But a big question is how much – which is important in knowing whether a carbon credit program actually does any good. The USDA this week announced $300 million to monitor agricultural emissions, with part of the money going to research to monitor carbon in soil.

