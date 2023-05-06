Leah Dolan, CNN Nicole Mowbray, CNN

Choosing the ‘right’ outfit to wear to any royal event is of utmost importance, and there can be few moments more historically significant than the coronation of a new monarch.

Much has been made of the departures from tradition for the coronation of King Charles III and this extended to the guest’s dress codes. Gone were the requests for attendees to wear grand robes or ceremonial attire in favor of a more relaxed, pared down look.

First Lady Jill Biden wore periwinkle blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit accessorized with a coordinating hair bow and was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden in a chic pale yellow cape dress by Markarian, in what could be seen as a sartorial nod to show solidarity with Ukraine. Inside the Abbey, the pair were seated next to Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska in an icy blue dress and coat pairing.

British actor and “Love Actually” star Emma Thompson arrived at the ceremony in a monochrome red rose-printed overcoat from Emilia Wickstead, accessorized with her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal.

Thompson, who has been known to subvert royal dress codes after she received her MBE award at Buckingham Palace in 2018 in a pair of Stella McCartney for Stan Smith trainers, was seen outside Westminster Abbey this morning in a more opulent type of footwear: Roger Vivier black satin pumps with a crystal heel and buckle.

Elsewhere, Australian musician Nick Cave looked chic in a classic three-piece black suit and Gucci horsebit loafers, while Katy Perry (scheduled to headline the coronation concert in Windsor on Sunday) opted for a pink skirt suit and pearl choker by Vivienne Westwood — the late British designer who died in December 2022.

The distinctive necklace design may also be a nod to Queen Camilla’s own fashion legacy. Camilla has numerous three-strand pearl pieces, including the aquamarine piece she has worn consistently since the 1990s.

Perry was accompanied by British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, who arrived in a statement icy blue waistcoat and polka dot tie.



