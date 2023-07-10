TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 7:43 p.m. on Saturday at 455 Grandview Drive, in Twin Falls County.

A 37-year-old man of Twin Falls was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on Grandview Drive. He drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled. The Malibu came to rest in a field. The male was deceased on scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.