CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – A 31-year-old Jerome woman died in a crash on US 91 just south of Reservation Road in Bannock County Sunday.

According to Idaho State Police, a fatal crash occurred at 11:34 p.m. in the southbound lane.

A 31-year-old Jerome woman was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima when the vehicle impacted a concrete wall, a telephone pole and the vehicle rolled.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries on scene of the crash.

All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately four hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.