SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred at 7:31 p.m. on Tuesday on Trail Creek Road near Antelope Circle Road, in Blaine County.

A 47-year-old Orem, Utah man was driving southwest on Trail Creek Road in a Mercedes sedan with a 39-year-old female passenger from Vineyard, Utah. The vehicle went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, went down an embankment off the left shoulder and rolled.

The passenger succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.