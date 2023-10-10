CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:20 p.m. on 1300 West and 760 South in Cassia County.
According to Idaho State Police, a 2001 Ford F150, with a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man of Hansen, were traveling northbound on 1300 West at approximately 760 South. The vehicle drove off the roadway and overturned. The 28-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on scene. No seat belts were worn.
The 23-year-old man was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
