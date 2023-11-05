MINIDOKA COUNTY (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality crash which occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 4, 2023, on State Highway 25 near S 300 W, Minidoka County.

A 56-year-old female from Rupert was walking on the shoulder of westbound Highway 25. A 2015 Toyota Camry was being driven westbound on Highway 25 by a 38-year-old male from Kingman, Arizona, when the female walked out into the westbound lanes and was struck.

The female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

The lanes of travel on Highway 25 were blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency personnel to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.