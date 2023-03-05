DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two people are dead and six others injured after a shooting in a suburban Atlanta home Saturday night where over 100 teenagers had gathered for a party. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are still piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home. No suspects had been apprehended as of Sunday morning, and it is unclear whether more than one person had carried out the shooting. Deputies have not released the names of the victims. Douglasville is just over 20 miles west of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city.