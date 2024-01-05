SHOSHONE, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 12:03 p.m. on Thursday on State Highway 75 in Lincoln County.

At 12:03 p.m. a 59-year-old Ketchum man was traveling southbound on SH75 in a 2005 GMC Sierra when he crossed over the center lane divider and collided with a 2015 Toyota Sienna heading northbound on SH75. The Toyota Sienna was driven by a 68-year-old Hailey man who succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

Both Drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The northbound roadway was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.