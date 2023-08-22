RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has died in an apparent explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s home and left another person injured. First responders who were called to the house around midnight found one victim alive leaving the collapsed structure. A county fire marshal later recovered the body of the cornerback’s father Robert M. Farley from the debris. The person who was injured was taken to a hospital in Charlotte. The Titans player was not home at the time of the explosion. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team will do everything possible to support Farley as he grieves for his father.

