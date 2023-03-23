HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say one person has been fatally shot during a hostage rescue in Houston. In a statement, the FBI’s Houston office said agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages. The FBI says “all hostages have been safely rescued” but declined to provide more information. The shooting took place early Thursday in north Houston. A large police presence could be seen late Thursday morning at a motel. The FBI says it was assisting the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, which referred calls to prosecutors. Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

