COLORADO SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A Colorado woman is being sought on suspicion of killing her two young children and wounding a third. Authorities said on Thursday that an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler alleging murder, attempted murder and child abuse. She was last seen on Dec. 24. Authorities say a 911 call of a burglary sent police to her residence on Dec. 19. Police found the bodies of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were injured and treated at hospitals. Authorities later determined there hadn’t been any burglary and an arrest warrant for Singler was issued.

