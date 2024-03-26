COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say convicted killer Alex Murdaugh didn’t tell the truth when FBI agents repeatedly asked him where more than $6 million he stole ended up. In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors also say Murdaugh didn’t tell everything he knew about whether another attorney not yet identified helped him steal from clients and his law firm. The prosecutors want a judge to revoke their end of a plea deal with Murdaugh on theft and other charges and order him to the maximum of well over 100 years in prison when he is sentenced in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday. Murdaugh’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to the court filing.

