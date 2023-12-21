LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked in a pool as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album “Nevermind.” Spencer Elden’s lawsuit against the grunge rock group was dismissed last year. But a the court in California revived it on Thursday and sent it back to a lower court. Elden says he has suffered “permanent harm” from the image of him appearing to swin naked towards a dollar bill on a fish hook. Elden contends the image is abusive. Nirvana’s lawyer has called the suit meritless.

