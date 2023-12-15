PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from Oregon Republican state senators who boycotted the Legislature to be allowed on the ballot after their terms end. The judge issued the ruling on Wednesday. State Sens. Dennis Linthicum, Brian Boquist and Cedric Hayden filed the federal lawsuit to challenge their disqualification from running for reelection under Measure 113. The voter-approved constitutional amendment bars legislators from seeking reelection after 10 or more unexcused absences. Each of the three senators racked up more than 10 absences during a record six-week walkout that paralyzed the 2023 legislative session. Another challenge to the measure is being considered by the Oregon Supreme Court.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.