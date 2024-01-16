LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman has alleged that New York Knicks owner James Dolan sexually assaulted her a decade ago and then set her up to be molested by now-imprisoned film producer Harvey Weinstein. That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles. Plaintiff Kellye Croft is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. She has consented to be named publicly and says she has come forward to seek accountability. Dolan is executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. He heads the NBA’s Knicks and NHL’s Rangers. His attorney says there is no merit to the allegations.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and BRIAN MAHONEY Associated Press

