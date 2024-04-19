DENVER (AP) — Federal officials are investigating an unauthorized inflight cockpit visit by a coach for the Colorado Rockies baseball team during a United Airlines charter flight. Video surfaced that appears to show a Rockies hitting coach sitting in a pilot’s seat while the April 10 flight was at cruising altitude. A United spokesperson confirmed the cockpit visit to The Associated Press on Friday. The airline said the visit was “a clear violation of our safety and operational polices” and was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration. Rockies representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

