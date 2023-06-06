By Kaitlan Collins, Jeremy Herb, Kristen Holmes, Paula Reid, Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — A grand jury based in southern Florida has heard testimony from multiple witnesses in recent weeks as part of the federal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, sources told CNN.

