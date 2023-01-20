ROME (AP) — The Italian soccer federation prosecutor has requested a nine-point penalty for Juventus for alleged false accounting involving the Bianconeri. The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. Prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné made the request during a hearing before the federation’s appeals court. Juventus has denied wrongdoing and was initially cleared by the sports court in April. But an appeal was made after the federation collected papers from Turin prosecutors. Juventus is currently third in Serie A and 10 points behind Italian league leader Napoli. A nine-point penalty would drop the Bianconeri to eighth place.