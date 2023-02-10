By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds. On Thursday, an agency spokesperson described the proposal as “political posturing.” Earlier this week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed he has introduced legislation that would allow Tennessee to reject the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. Sexton says Tennessee is currently in the financial position to use state tax dollars to replace federal education funds and doing so would free the state from burdensome requirements. To date, no state has successfully rejected federal education funds.