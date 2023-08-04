BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – An 18-year-old St. Anthony woman has been booked into the Bonneville County Jail after a felony drug arrest Thursday.

Just before 4 p.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a female adult in possession of felony amounts of THC Wax.

The deputy stopped a vehicle reported as speeding near the Highway 20 on-ramp in Ucon and identified the passenger, 18-year-old Angelina Bernice Ramos, as the owner.

As the deputy was talking with the driver and Ramos, both advised they did not have any illegal items in the car gave permission to search.

A Ucon police officer arrived to assist while the deputy searched the vehicle, and a backpack was located in the front passenger seat. Ramos admitted the backpack was hers and told the deputy it contained marijuana wax. Ramos also produced several THC vape cartridges that were on her person and advised she had been selling the illegal drugs. Deputies also located unknown prescription medication and items of drug paraphernalia Ramos advised she used to smoke THC wax. In all, approximately 34 grams of THC wax seized from the vehicle and Ramos.

Ramos was placed under arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of the schedule IV prescription substance.