NEW YORK (AP) — The irreverent feminist website Jezebel is making a comeback less than a month after it was shut down. Paste Magazine, a digital pop culture publication, announced Wednesday that it was buying Jezebel.com from G/O Media, which closed Jezebel and laid off its staff earlier this month. In an announcement on its website, Paste said it had “moved quickly to try and save” Jezebel after learning of its closure. The acquisition was first reported by the New York Times, which said it was an all-cash deal. G/0 Media said it closed Jezebel after trying unsuccessfully for months to find a buyer.

