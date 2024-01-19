TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has endorsed Rep. Andy Kim in the congressman’s bid to win a contested primary for New Jersey’s Senate seat. The endorsement comes as Democrats jockey to push indicted Sen. Bob Menendez out of office. Fetterman was an early proponent of calling for Menendez’s ousting from Congress after federal prosecutors charged Menendez, his wife and business associates with taking bribes in cash and gold bars in exchange for helping the government of Egypt and Qatar. Menendez and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty. Fetterman’s endorsement comes amid a pitched internal struggle among New Jersey Democrats who have called for Menendez’s ouster and are competing to succeed him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.