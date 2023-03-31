HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression, with plans to return to the Senate in mid-April. In a statement, Fetterman’s office said Friday that he’s back home in Pennsylvania, with his depression “in remission.” It says his depression was treated with medication and that he’s wearing hearing aids for hearing loss. Fetterman checked into Walter Reed after weeks of what aides described as Fetterman being withdrawn and uninterested in eating or talking. The 53-year-old Fetterman is still recovering from the aftereffects of the stroke he suffered last May. Doctors say post-stroke depression is common and treatable.

