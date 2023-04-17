CNN’s Nicky Robertson

Sen. John Fetterman has returned to the Senate after receiving treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The Pennsylvania Democrat began inpatient treatment in February and was discharged at the end of March.

“It’s great to be back,” he told reporters as he arrived at the Capitol Monday afternoon. He did not answer questions.

“I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works,” Fetterman said in a statement after his release. “This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.” His office had said he would return to Washington, DC, when the Senate came back into session on April 17 following a two-week recess.

While Fetterman had dealt with “depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” his chief of staff said in February, announcing that the senator had decided to seek treatment.

Fetterman, a 53-year-old freshman senator who was elected in November of last year, suffered a stroke ahead of the the May 2022 Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania, which he went on to win.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed support for the Pennsylvania Democrat as he underwent treatment for clinical depression — and Fetterman’s decision to seek treatment opened up a broader conversation on Capitol Hill about mental health.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, CNN’s Lauren Fox that Fetterman “saved lives” by being public about getting help for his depression.

“I think John Fetterman saved lives by being a prominent person who stepped up and said he had a problem with mental health issues and he would seek treatment in a very visible and public way,” Warren said.

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or visit the hotline’s website.

