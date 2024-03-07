RACINE, Wis. (AP) — An unusually warm winter has left the Great Lakes all but devoid of ice and sent scientists scrambling to understand the possible consequences as climate change accelerates. Researchers believe that warmer lakes could lead to bigger algae blooms, more evaporation, and beach erosion, and less oxygen for bottom-dwelling organisms that bigger fish consume. But they don’t know for sure because the lakes have been studied relatively little during the coldest months. According to the Great Lakes Ice Tracker website, ice coverage on the lakes dropped to just 3% in mid-February, a time when usually 40% of the lakes are covered. That’s the lowest figure since at least 1973, when the site’s records begin.

