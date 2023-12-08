WEISER, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in the Southwest Region are seeking information about a mule deer that was shot near Weiser and left to waste sometime between Saturday, Nov. 18 and the late morning of Sunday, Nov. 19.

Conservation officers located the deer in an agricultural field right off of Weiser River Road, less than a mile east of town in Unit 32.

“Given it’s proximity to town, it is likely that someone has information that will help us determine who shot and left this deer,” Conservation Officer Shane Lusk said. “If anyone has any information, we would appreciate a call to our Citizens Against Poaching hotline.”

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is encouraged to call the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.