POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s time again to see how your latest trophy animal measures up.

Idaho Fish and Game is hosting its annual Big Game Measuring Day on Wednesday, March 8 at the Southeast Regional Office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.

Measuring for Boone & Crockett (rifle/pistol), Pope & Young (archery) and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) will be conducted by certified measurers for entry into the big game record books. The service is free.

Interested members of the public may bring their antlers, horns and/or skulls to the regional office in Pocatello on Tuesday, March 7, by 5 p.m. but no later than 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Items brought for measuring must be free of flesh and skin, and must have been air-dried for 60 days. Please note air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.

Information required at the time of drop-off includes:

Hunter name

Date of harvest

Location of harvest, including big game unit, county and state

Owner name, address and telephone number

Guide’s name and address, if applicable

All items must be picked up sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, unless special arrangements are made to pick up items at a different time.

Not sure your item is record worthy? Bring it on by anyway. For more information, contact the Southwest Region Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.