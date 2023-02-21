By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Fidelity Charitable, the nation’s largest grantmaker, announced Tuesday that 2022 was another record-setting year, with $11.2 billion in grants awarded by its donor-advised fund holders, up 9% over 2021. What makes the new record even more notable was that the donations came during a year of high inflation and recession worries. In fact, 2022 was a rare year when grants flowing out of Fidelity Charitable’s donor-advised funds outpaced the investments going into them. According to Fidelity Charitable’s report, the three most popular grantees in 2022 were Doctors Without Borders USA, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and World Central Kitchen, which moved from No. 26 in 2021 to No. 3 last year.