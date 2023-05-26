IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club along with 40 volunteers set up 1,000 American flags across the fields of Freeman Park. This is now the 11th year the club has honored the veterans in this way. This is all to remember those who have fallen before us.

The fields will be open all day and all night throughout the weekend. Lights will show upon the flags throughout the night and overnight hours. The flags will be up all the way until 4 p.m. on Monday.

There will be ceremonies all weekend long. The first events will be held with general quarters at sunrise on Saturday followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and welcoming at 10 a.m.