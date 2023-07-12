IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – “We cannot arrest our way out of this problem only.” That’s how Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Willis described the opioid crisis facing Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 358 deaths related to an opioid overdose 2022. Around half of those deaths were related to fentanyl.

Meanwhile, meth and fentanyl seizures and arrests have dramatically increased across the country.

“We need to be able to fight this fight as holistically in a myriad of ways,” Col. Willis said.

According to the Idaho Law Enforcement Diversion, Idahoans are now fighting fentanyl on multiple fronts; by arresting drug traffickers and seizing the illegal contraband, and through community based treatment to address addiction.

The diversion allows law enforcement to provide people found with using an illicit or controlled substance with mental and behavioral health treatment; versus prosecuting the individual.

The goal of the program is to solve the problems that contribute to drug abuse and addiction.

While law enforcement will continue to arrest and prosecute drug traffickers and smugglers; ILED allows people struggling with drug addiction or dependance to voluntary enrol in the program and avoid a criminal prosecution.

For more information, contact an ILED case manager at (208)-521-6137.