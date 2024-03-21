IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Now that spring has sprung, there might be more allergens in the air. Idaho has had a warmer winter, which can be a positive development when it comes to allergens. Wind and rain send mold spores into the air, but can also weigh down pollen.

“The grass and the weeds will be more abundant with pollen if there’s more moisture to help them mature,” said Dr. W. Gene Petty of Idaho Asthma and Allergy Clinic.

Dr. Gene Petty is an allergist in Idaho Falls, with over 50 years of experience. He says spring is not necessarily the worst season for allergies.

“It depends a lot on what your genetic predisposition is, what you’re allergic to, and then what environment you are exposed to.”

People can regularly clean their homes and use air filters, but they need to be especially vigilant when going outside. Petty recommends taking over-the-counter antihistamines like Claritin and Zyrtec, which do not cause drowsiness.

He says people can actually take more than one of these antihistamines a day, despite the labels recommending one every 24 hours.

“The biggest benefit was with the first pill. And so they were marketed as take one a day, but you can take a second one, even a third one if you’re really struggling through a bad day.”

People can also use websites and local allergy and forecast apps to help plan out their days to avoid inhaling too many allergens. More information on those can be found here.