ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard launched its third and final day of a search in the area where a large fishing boat crammed with migrants sank. Hundreds of passengers are missing and feared dead. The round-the-clock effort continued Friday off the coast of southern Greece despite little hope of finding survivors or bodies after none have been found since Wednesday when 78 bodies were recovered and 104 people were rescued. Most of the survivors were being moved to migrant shelters near Athens from a storage hangar at the southern port of Kalamata. Nine people have been arrested and detained on allegations of people smuggling and participating in a criminal enterprise. Twenty-seven of the survivors remain hospitalized.

