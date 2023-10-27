POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Saturday is the final weekend for the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market.

The market moved to its new location at Lookout point this year and has had its biggest year ever.

Some of the fun events this year included the Dad Competition and Family Fun Days.

Farmers Market Director Ellen Loomis tells us every single weekend has broken records. She says the new space is part of the reason.

“The community is just embracing the new venue, the Lookout Point,” Loomis said. “We are so grateful to Lookout Point, Historic Downtown Pocatello, for creating and making this happen for the last four years.”

The market runs this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.