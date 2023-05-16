Happy National Barbecue Day . . .We’ve got another warm day around here and we cruise into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s @77 for Idaho Falls and pushing 80 for Burley.

Afternoon storm chances at 40% for the day with an increased chance into Wednesday. Winds are calm to start and picking up S 10-20 or so this afternoon, especially gusty around storms.

I think you are going to love the weekend weather – alot warmer than our usual 67 seasonal average – more like 80’s for Saturday and Sunday and even 90’s for Salmon. Wha what?

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

A new poll found 92% of Americans look forward to grilling season.

–Our favorite things to cook on a grill, in order, are burgers, chicken, hot dogs, and steak. At least 50% of Americans said they’d be fine eating any of those.

-Do you say “barbecue” or “cookout”? It might depend on where you grew up.

-People from the South and Northeast are a little more likely to say “cookout.”

-People out West and in the Midwest are more likely to say “barbecue.”