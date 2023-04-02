HELSINKI (AP) — Polling stations have opened in Finland for a general election that is expected to produce a close finish between three parties. Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats are fighting to secure a second term running the government. The party’s views on the Finnish economy, which emerged as the main campaign theme, were being challenged by two main opponents: the center-right National Coalition Party and the right-wing populist The Finns party. Recent polls indicated each of the three parties could take about 20% of the vote.  Over 2,400 candidates from 22 parties are vying on Sunday for the 200 seats in the Nordic country’s parliament, the Eduskunta.

