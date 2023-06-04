BERLIN (AP) — A fire at a refugee shelter in eastern Germany has killed one person and injured at least eight others. Police in the German state of Thuringia said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday at a facility in the city of Apolda and that one person had died. A local government spokesperson told German news agency dpa that the shelter housed 300 people and was evacuated. Residents were taken to another refugee center in nearby Hermsdorf, Police told dpa that eight people were injured in the fire. The news agency says an investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.