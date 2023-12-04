NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say one person was killed and six others were injured when a fire blamed on an electric bicycle battery tore through a New York City apartment. The fire started at around 7 p.m. Sunday in a 10th-floor apartment in a public housing complex in the Bronx. A Fire Department spokesperson says one person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died. He says two others suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and four others suffered minor injuries. Fire marshals determined that the fire was caused by an e-bike’s lithium ion battery.

