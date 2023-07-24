RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- A shed was destroyed by a fire Monday morning.
Rigby’s Central Fire District had arrived on the scene of a shed on fire at 9:05 a.m. and by 9:30 a.m. the fire had been put out.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire though the shed was a total loss.
The fire occurred in the backyard of a home off W 1st South in Rigby.
Rigby Police block off S 1st West blocked off while firefighters were working.
