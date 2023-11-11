LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say firefighters have mostly extinguished a large blaze that burned trailers, cars and other things in storage lots beneath a major highway near downtown Los Angeles, forcing the temporary closure of the roadway. The fire sent towering flames into the night sky early Saturday morning, and daybreak revealed twisted guardrails and blackened, chipped concrete at an Interstate 10 overpass in an industrial zone. Authorities say the east-west roadway has been shut down for at least 24 hours into Sunday while it is inspected. The fire department says no one has been reported injured by the fire, which scorched an area the size of six football fields. Authorities haven’t said what might have caused the blaze.

