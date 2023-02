MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Buddhist temple has been extensively damaged by fire in the Australian city of Melbourne. About 80 firefighters fought the blaze at the Bright Moon Buddhist Temple for more than two hours before it was brought under control late Sunday. There were no injuries. Fire official Paul Foster said Monday the cause of the fire was not yet known. He told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the effort to fight the fire was done with cultural sensitivity. He said, “Not only is it a place of worship, it’s a place of gathering for the local Buddhist community.”