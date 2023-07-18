SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) Due to weather and fuel conditions in the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, the Salmon-Challis National Forest is a part of, has moved to High Fire Danger. High fire danger means all fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily. Unattended fires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High intensity burning may develop on slopes, or in concentrations of fine fuel. Fires may become serious and their control difficult, unless they are hit hard and fast while small.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when camping and to remember that it’s your job and responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires.

If you are planning a camping, hiking, or a motorized trip please be especially cautious about actions that could cause a wildfire. This information from the U.S Forest Service:

Never leave a campfire unattended. Always add water, stir it, and make sure all embers are out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave!

Always use a campfire ring or fire pan when building a campfire.

Recreational shooting? Take precautions! Never shoot into dry vegetation and always make sure you’re shooting in a safe location. Be aware that shooting of exploding targets is not allowed on National Forest System lands in the Intermountain Region.

Refrain from smoking in wooded, grassy, or brushy areas. Make sure your cigarette is fully extinguished before leaving the area.

Fireworks are illegal on public lands: every forest, every campsite, every day. Never light fireworks in the woods.

Ensure you vehicle is properly maintained, with nothing dragging on the ground. A loose safety chain or dangling muffler can send a shower of sparks into dry vegetation.

Keep vehicles off dry grass. The catalytic converter may contact the vegetation and start a fire.

Always carry a shovel and fire extinguisher.

Always check with your local Ranger Station prior to your trip to get the most up to date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area. It is best to preplan your route and share that information with people that are not on the trip with you. Having predetermined check-in points with reliable methods of communication are critical to let your friend and family know where you are should someone need to contact you.

Be cautious out there! Should you start a wildfire, even if it’s by accident, you could be held liable for damages and firefighting costs. Need to report a wildfire? Please call Central Idaho Dispatch Center at 208-756-5157 or 911 as soon as possible.