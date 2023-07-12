JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Teton Interagency Fire managers have elevated the fire danger rating to “moderate” for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge.

The potential for fire activity has increased due to summer drying of vegetation combined with warmer and windier conditions.

A moderate fire danger rating means fires can start from the most accidental causes. Unattended campfires have the potential to escape, especially on windy days, in dry open areas. So far this year, there have been 16 abandoned campfires in the Teton Interagency Fire area.

When determining fire danger, fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture content of grasses, shrubs, trees, and dead and downed materials; projected weather conditions including temperatures and possible wind events; the ability of fire to spread; and availability of firefighting resources both locally and nationally.

When enjoying a campfire, remember it should always remain attended and must be completely extinguished before you leave the area. Simply pouring water on the remains of a fire is not sufficient. The charred remains must be repeatedly doused with water and stirred into the campfire ring. All embers and logs, not just the red ones, should be broken up and covered with dirt. Before leaving the area, the campfire remains must be cold to the touch.

Visit the Teton Interagency Fire website at TetonFires.com to learn more about fire safety and what fire regulations may be in place. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307-739-3630.