The following information is from an Idaho Falls Fire Department Press Release

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-No injuries reported following an apartment fire on Benton Street earlier this afternoon.

The call came into the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center at 1:10 p.m. The reporting party told the emergency communications officer that the smoke alarm in the apartment below them had been going off for a while but that smoke was starting to billow up from that apartment.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with three engines, two ambulances, one ladder truck and a battalion chief to the 1400 block of Benton Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to help block the roadway and provide room for the firefighters to work.

On arrival, firefighters reported that there was no smoke or flames seen from the outside of the six-unit apartment building.

Firefighters noted light smoke when they entered the main entrance into the common space. When they made entry into a basement apartment, they noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, keeping the fire confined to the kitchen. They had complete knock down of the fire within about 20 minutes of being dispatched.

The apartment complex was then ventilated, and firefighters took measures to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

Everyone inside the apartment complex at the time of the fire safely evacuated without injury. The two adults who lived in the apartment where the fire originated were not home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

There was fire damage to the kitchen where the fire originated, as well as heavy smoke damage throughout that apartment. There was light smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment complex.

The Chaplains of Idaho were dispatched to help provide residents with any immediate needs. The two adults who were displaced from the fire were able to find temporary shelter with family.

Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas responded to secure utilities. The power was shut off to the apartment where the fire originated, and it is not known when the power will be restored to that apartment. However, there is power to the other five apartments, and those residents were able to return to their homes.

The estimated amount of damages is unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.