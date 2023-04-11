IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – Five people are without a home after a house fire.
It happened Tuesday evening at 245 East 6th Street in Idaho Falls. The call came into dispatch from a neighbor who spotted the fire shortly at 6:39 p.m.
Two of the people were home at the time, but were able to get out okay. No one was hurt.
There is a lot of damage to the front room, bed room, the attic, and a lot of smoke damage.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
The Chaplains of Idaho agency is helping the people with a place to stay.
