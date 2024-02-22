MADRID (AP) — A fire has engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, injuring at least seven people. Flames can be seen bursting out from windows and balconies of the 14-story residential building where it is reported to have started. News reports say the fire began in the evening and spread to an adjacent building. Initial emergency service reports say at least seven people injured. Firefighters have rushed to the area located on an avenue in the city center. Some people were trapped on balconies.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.