SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.

Swan Valley Fire fighters were called to the blaze just before midnight.

When they arrived, they found a building, used for storage and shop space, completely engulfed in flames. According to Swan Valley Fire Chief, Travis Crystal, a neighbor saw the blaze and called 911.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Chief Crystal says one of the people that rents shop space in the building was working on a snowmobile earlier and a spark from that repair may have started the fire.

Swan Valley Firefighters were assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Ucon Fire Department and the Idaho State Police.

They say the building, located on 3404 Swan Valley Highway, was an old gas station that had been turned into a shop.

There was no one there when the fire started, and there were no injuries.

The building is a total loss. Damage is estimated at $100,000.