LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) – The weather has been a big help for officials to greatly control the Hayden Fire. A few localized areas at or around the Hayden Fire received over an inch of rainfall in addition to the cooler than average temperatures have greatly suppressed the fire activity.

The fire itself has not changed much at all over the last few days. The size of the fire hasn’t changed in the past six days. Despite the weather changing back to sunshine which has led to an increase in fire potential, the fire activity and smoke has been quite low.

Crews are working to reestablish and sustain their containment lines over the next few days. They are confident that the fire will not be able to move too much after that is finished. As a result, the amount of fire crews working on the fire should greatly decrease.