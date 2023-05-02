IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Although much of Idaho received significant winter snow and spring precipitation, escaped burning operations present a significant wildfire risk this spring.

“Spring is no exception. Everyone must do their part to prevent unwanted human caused fires,” Idaho Department of Lands Fire Management Chief Josh Harvey said.

If you plan to burn debris or grass, conditions on the ground still warrant extreme caution.

“If your fire escapes, and you are found negligently responsible, you will be held liable for the costs of suppressing the fire,” Harvey said.

Following these simple, common-sense tips can help prevent your fire from escaping and limit your liability if something goes wrong.

General Burning Guidelines

A responsible adult is required by law to be in attendance until the fire is out.

Clear all flammable material and vegetation within 10 feet of the outer edge of the pile.

Keep a water supply and shovel close to the burning site.

If it’s windy and the surrounding vegetation is dry, it may be best to wait and burn debris another day.

Keep your pile at a manageable size. Add additional debris slowly as the pile burns down.

Look up. Choose a safe site for burning that’s away from power lines, overhanging limbs, buildings, vehicles, and equipment.

More information about fire prevention and burning guidelines can be found HERE.