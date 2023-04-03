DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire is racing through a popular market for cheaper clothes in Bangladesh’s capital. The fire broke out at Bangabazar Market in Dhaka on Tuesday, but no casualties were reported immediately. Fire official Rafi Al Faruk says firefighters from 47 units were working to douse the blaze. Anwarul Islam, another fire service official, said they had no idea about how the fire originated.

